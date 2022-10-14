Lexus LFA Successor To Be Named The LFR

In the automotive world, a good halo car is worth its weight in gold.That's something no one told BMW M. But Lexus knows a thing or two about a good halo, and the LFA has been the posterchild of the brand since it was first revealed more than a decade ago. But the LFA is gone, and in its place, Lexus wants to bring back some of its secret sauce in an electrified successor.

Thanks to trademark filings with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), CarBuzz has discovered that the new sports car will officially be called the Lexus LFR.