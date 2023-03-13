Lexus LFA Successor Will Begin Life As A Hybrid Then Morph To An All Electric

 It is no secret that Lexus is developing a spiritual successor to the iconic LFA and now Japanese sources are claiming that this vehicle will initially take the form of a plug-in hybrid before morphing into a battery-electric vehicle.

 
A new report out of Japan claims that Lexus has elected to base the model on its TNGA GA-L platform with a lightweight aluminum chassis and a carbon fiber body. Things then get really interesting when it comes to the powertrain that the supercar could be equipped with.


