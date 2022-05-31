Lexus LFA Sucessor To Make An Appearance At Goodwood In June

The Lexus Electrified Sport Concept will be shown publicly for the first time outside Japan at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed at the end of June.

Attendees to the annual celebration of all things vehicular will also have the opportunity to see a variety of other electric vehicles, including the Lexus RZ 450e and the UX 300e. All will be visible on Electric Avenue, an area of the show dedicated to EVs.

Advertised explicitly as the spiritual successor to the Lexus LFA for the electric age, the Electrified Sport Concept combines extravagant coupe design with impressive EV performance, though not all details have been revealed yet.