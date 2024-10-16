Lexus LFA Super Car Makes Road Going Debut

The long-awaited successor to the Lexus LFA, rumored to carry the LFR badge, has finally made its public debut, this time in fully street-legal form. Fresh off its appearance as a race-only prototype, this road-going version follows earlier sightings of the GT3-spec racecar tearing up tracks across Germany and Japan, giving us our first glimpse at what Lexus has been cooking up for the streets. While the camouflaged prototype maintains the aggressive stance and proportions of its GT3 racecar sibling, several details have been reworked for road use. Up front, we see more conventional air intakes replacing the gaping track-focused ones, and the canards are toned down. The hood sports a noticeably smaller vent, and those once-menacing fender gills? Gone. It’s as if Lexus decided to dial back just a bit without losing the raw attitude.



