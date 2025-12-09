Lexus LFR Warms Up The Track At The Nurburgring

It's been a very long time since we last saw the Lexus LFR testing, as our previous encounter with it dates back to nearly one year ago. Thus, you may be excused if you forgot that this model is in the making, even if the company presented the Lexus Sport Concept that previewed it at The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering, in California, last month. Honestly, we are glad that Toyota's premium auto marque didn't decide to kill this model while it was in its supposed final stages of development. You know, just like Audi reportedly did with the RS 6 e-tron electric business car. Not only that, but the lineup that our spy photographers immortalized at the Nurburgring recently was extremely vast, as it comprised no fewer than three versions of this blue-blooded model.



