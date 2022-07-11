Lexus LX 600 Lifestyle Concept Looks Suprisingly Off Road Ready

This year’s edition of the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show (SEMA) has come and gone, but some vehicles presented during the event still linger in our minds. One particular model that could be of interest to those who have adventure written in their DNA is Lexus’s LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle Concept.



As you would expect considering it comes from Lexus, this is a luxury SUV-based overlander designed to offer the comfort and convenience of home while you’re on the road.



“The LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle Concept is the product of a partnership handcrafted at the intersection of luxury and adventure. An elevated lifestyle is at the heart of this LX 600, with the unparalleled cabin refinement of the flagship SUV carefully complemented by the iconic, durable, outdoor-enthusiast YETI essentials,” the luxury Japanese carmaker says in their 2022 SEMA guide.



