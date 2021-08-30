Lexus LX600 Luxury SUV Flagship Delayed By As Much As A Year

The global semiconductor chip shortage is seriously affecting pretty much every automaker out there right now. Whether it's a Ford, a BMW, a Cadillac, or just about any other type of car, the shortage is causing production delays and halting deliveries. Toyota is also among those affected, with its 2022 Land Cruiser among the models impacted. This SUV was only just revealed, and now the more luxurious alternative that is the Lexus LX600 has been affected too. That vehicle has yet to be launched, and Japanese publication Creative Trend reports that it may not make its 2021 debut at all.



