Lexus Luxury Minivan Spotted Roaming California Roads

Despite its de facto status as an uncool car, the minivan makes a lot of sense for a lot of families. Today's people movers drive well, have excellent features, and keep everyone in your crew comfortable. Outside the US, however, the minivan market is more diverse than you might expect.

In Japan, for example, the humble family mobile has been elevated to a full-on luxury suite on wheels. The Lexus LM, where LM literally stands for Luxury Mover, presents an upscale experience—just not one for US buyers, sadly.