Lexus Makes A BIG Leap Forward In Next Generation Infotainment System

Toyota's current infotainment system is a lot like the brand as a whole: pretty good, pretty efficient, there's really nothing to complain about, and its sales prove that. But there is still room for improvement. Toyota knows that, and today it introduced its new HMI (Human Machine Interface) for its next generation of vehicles. It's calling it Lexus Interface for now (we're assuming less-expensive Toyota variants will also get the tech). The company says it will be best-in-class in user experience, which is a hard thing to quantify, but we can at least tell you that it looks pretty cool.

"With the new multimedia system, we focused on the needs and wants of the customer and what would enable a more seamless and enjoyable experience on the road," said Charan Lota, executive chief engineer and vice president at TMNA Connected Technologies. "We brought multiple groups from electrical engineering to software development and business planning together into one team with one common goal - enhancing the in-vehicle experience."