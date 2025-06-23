Lexus May Get Sibling Of New Supra

The GR Supra is nearing the end of its seven-year run, but fear not, as Toyota officials have already confirmed that a new generation is on the way. While there’s plenty of speculation about what form it could take, including the possibility of a hybrid powertrain, some intriguing, though not entirely unexpected, news has surfaced from Japan.

Apparently, the next Supra might be developed alongside a Lexus model, which could add an interesting twist to the brand’s luxury sports car lineup.