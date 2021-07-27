Lexus Might Give The UX A Smaller Stablemate

Lexus is predominantly known as the purveyor of large, dependable luxury vehicles. But of late, the Japanese automaker has shown an interest in exploring other avenues of income. We've heard rumors of a Lexus-badged Toyota 86 and seen evidence of such a prototype, and traditional gas guzzlers like the Lexus GS may return as environmentally friendly reincarnations. But along with potentially rebadging an affordable sports car and making a massive sedan hydrogen-powered, a new rumor suggests that the carmaker wants to give the Lexus UX a baby brother, of sorts. According to reports, this vehicle would be something even smaller and more economical.



