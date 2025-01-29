Lexus Mimics Land Rover With Adventurous Surf LX Concept

Ladies and gentlemen, while some folks still battle the harsh winter times, it turns out the premium Japanese automaker Lexus is already counting the days until the next summer rather than next Christmas. So, although we're technically still in January, and Lady Winter could bring a ton of snow our way and not feel any remorse, Lexus and the World Surf League (WSL) were busy announcing an expanded multi-year partnership. As part of the new agreement, Lexus will become their title partner for no less than five of the league's main events this year: the WSL Awards, Pipe Pro, Trestle Pro, US Open of Surfing, and WSL Finals. Well, that happened fast – initially, Lexus became the Official Automotive Partner of the WSL in North America last year, and they're not even into their next season, and already they are expanding the partnership also to see Lexus reach somewhere it hasn't been before – they are going to Fiji for the highly anticipated WSL Finals at the world-renowned Cloudbreak. Located in Tavarua, an island resort in Fiji, Cloudbreak is just three miles off Namotu Island and is "a world-class left reef pass that is regularly voted one of the 10 best waves in the world."



