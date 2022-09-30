Lexus Mysteriously Extends Roadside Assistance To 10 Years For Several Models

Lexus today announced that it will extend the trial period for its Safety Connect and Service Connect features to 10 years on some vehicles.

The product offers 24-hour emergency assistance and 24-hour enhanced roadside assistance, along with a variety of other services. The trial will be extended for the 2023 Lexus ES, NX, LS, LX, RX, RZ, and UX, in addition to the 2022 NX and LX models, at no extra cost.

Among the services offered as part of the trial are the Emergency Assistance (SOS) features, which allows drivers to connect to Lexus’ Safety Connect response center in the event of a traffic accident or other health emergency.