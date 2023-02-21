Lexus Not Concerned That The Real World Range For The New RZ SUV Will Be Under 200 Miles

Lexus doesn't appear to have a plan or a solution for the RZ's poor maximum range between charges. As it currently stands, the Lexus RZ can only cover a maximum of 220 miles on a single charge on the standard wheels. If you opt for the top-spec model with 20-inch wheels, the range drops to 196 miles.

CarBuzz attended the car's launch in France and Lexus was asked about the possibilities of extending the RZ's range with the current platform. Yushi Higashiyama, Assistant Chief Engineer, said extending the wheelbase is the only way to fit a larger battery than the current one. Obviously, this would not be feasible and would have other effects on the vehicle's size and dynamic behavior.

Worse still, the RZ's range won't be improved via over-the-air updates in the future. "We don't have plans for that," said Higashiyama.