Lexus Now Has Four Confusing Levels Of F Branding

Motor Trend pointed out Lexus attempted to explain its F performance brand at the 2021 SEMA show. And in doing so the luxury automaker has unnecessarily complicated things, adding additional layers to something that really shouldn’t have layers.



Lexus’ F brand hasn’t been a thing for some time. Lexus knows it and we know it and I’m sure they know we know it. In its existence since 2006, we’ve only been given three full-on performance vehicles: the IS F, the RC F, and the largely forgotten GS F. Everything else has for the most part been cosmetic, as Lexus has thrown F bits on nearly every car in their lineup from the RX to ES.



