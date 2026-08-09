Lexus Plans To Light Up The Market With Extreme LBX Morizo RR Crossover

Lexus introduced the LBX Morizo RR in 2024 and it appears the company is working on an even more extreme variant.

Spied undergoing testing in Europe, the prototype sports a camouflaged front end that appears to carryover from the current model. The crossover also wears black and white disguise on the side skirts and roof.

The latter is notable as it implies the prototype could be equipped with a lightweight carbon fiber roof. These have been a fixture on higher-end versions of the Toyota GR Corolla and it appears the two models will have even more in common in the future.