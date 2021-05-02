Lexus Plans To SPANK The Germans With 660 HP Twin-Turbo V8 In LC F And LS F Models For 2022

Reports about an expansion of Lexus’ high-performance “F” lineup have been swirling around the world wide web for years. The rumor mill is chugging along without showing any signs of stopping as Japanese magazine Best Car Web claims we’re in for an F onslaught as early as this year. No fewer than three models are reportedly planned to debut within the month of November.

First up, the IS F is reportedly coming back – despite previous reports claiming otherwise – and will use the same naturally aspirated V8 as the RC F where the 5.0-liter makes 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet (536 Newton-meters) of torque. We’ve heard some folks saying the range-topping IS would get everything from the BMW-originating inline-six in the Toyota Supra to an in-house twin-turbo V6, so we’d take this fresh rumor with the proverbial pinch of salt.