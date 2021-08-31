Lexus Plummets To Third In Quality Tied With Mitsubishi, But You Will Never Guess Who Came Out On Top

New-vehicle quality improves 2% from 2020, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS),SM released today. This is slightly lower than the average rate of improvement (3%) seen during the past decade. Infotainment systems are the primary area preventing faster improvement, remaining the most problematic area for new-vehicle owners.
“Owners are caught in the middle when vehicle and phone technologies don’t properly connect,” said Dave
Sargent, vice president of automotive quality at J.D. Power. “This year there are many examples of smartphone technology not working as intended in new vehicles. With more vehicles being fitted with the
wireless technology owners want, the study reveals an increase in connectivity problems between
smartphones and vehicles, leaving many owners unhappy.”
Initial quality is measured by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100) during the first
90 days of ownership, with a lower score reflecting higher quality. The industry average of 162 PP100 is 4
PP100 better than in 2020, with 20 of 32 brands improving their quality from 2020.
Following are key findings of the 2021 study:
• Infotainment remains most problematic category: One in four (25%) of all problems cited by new-
vehicle owners are in the infotainment category, and six of the top 10 problems across the industry
are infotainment-related.
• Smartphone connection is top problem: For the first time since 2011, voice recognition is not the
top problem cited by new-vehicle owners. The top complaint this year is Android Auto/Apple
CarPlay connectivity, which worsens significantly. This is a particular problem when these systems
are operated wirelessly, which is increasingly common. “Owners want wireless connectivity, and the
industry has responded,” Sargent said. “However, this has created a bigger technical challenge for
both automakers and tech companies. Automakers generally are the ones facing the wrath of
owners, but this is definitely a shared problem. Owners don’t care who’s at fault—they just want
their phone and their vehicle to talk to each other.”
• Mass market brands continue to outperform premium brands: For the past six years, owners of
mass market vehicles have cited fewer problems, on average, than owners of premium vehicles.
Premium brands generally equip their vehicles with more and more complex technology, which can
cause problems for some owners. Lexus (144 PP100) and Genesis (148 PP100) are the only
premium brands that perform better than the industry average.
• Nissan Maxima achieves highest score of any model: The Nissan Maxima, with just 85 PP100, has
the best score of any model in this year’s study.
• Tesla’s unofficial score improves from 2020: Tesla receives an initial quality score of 231 PP100,
an improvement of 19 PP100 from 2020. The automaker is not officially ranked among other
brands in the study as it doesn’t meet ranking criteria. Unlike other manufacturers, Tesla doesn’t
grant J.D. Power permission to survey its owners in 15 states where it is required. However, Tesla’s
score was calculated based on a sample of surveys from owners in the other 35 states.
Highest-Ranking Brands and Models
Ram is the highest-ranking brand in overall initial quality for the first time, with a score of 128 PP100.
Dodge (139 PP100) ranks second, followed by Lexus (144 PP100)—the highest-ranking premium brand—
and Mitsubishi (144 PP100) in a tie, and Nissan (146 PP100).
The parent corporation receiving the most model-level awards is Hyundai Motor Group (seven awards),
followed by Toyota Motor Corporation (five); BMW AG (four); Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (three); and General
Motors Company and Stellantis NV (with two each). Among brands, Kia receives the most segment
awards (five), followed by BMW (four).
• Hyundai Motor Group models that rank highest in their respective segments are Genesis G80;
Hyundai Accent; Kia Forte; Kia Sedona; Kia Soul; Kia Sportage; and Kia Telluride.
• Toyota Motor Corp. models that rank highest in their segments are Lexus RC; Lexus RX; Lexus UX;
Toyota Sequoia; and Toyota Tundra.
• BMW AG models that rank highest in their segments are BMW 2 Series; BMW X4; BMW X6; and
BMW X7.
• Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. models that rank highest in their segments are Nissan Altima; Nissan
Maxima; and Nissan Murano.
• General Motors Company models that rank highest in their segments are Cadillac CT5 and
Chevrolet Corvette.
• Stellantis NV models that rank highest in their segments are Jeep Gladiator and Ram 2500/3500.
Plant Quality Awards
Toyota Motor Corporation’s Motomachi 2 (Japan) plant, which produces the Lexus LC, receives the
Platinum Plant Quality Award for producing vehicles with the fewest defects or malfunctions. Plant quality
awards are based solely on defects and malfunctions and exclude design-related problems.
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.’s Smyrna 1 (Tennessee) plant, which produces the Nissan Murano, and BMW AG’s
Dingolfing 2 (Germany) plant, which produces the BMW 7 Series and BMW 8 Series, receive the Gold Plant
Quality Award for the Americas and Europe/Africa regions, respectively.
The 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study, now in its 35th year, is based on responses from 110,827 purchasers and
lessees of new 2021 model-year vehicles who were surveyed early in the ownership period. The study is
based on a 223-question battery organized into nine vehicle categories (infotainment; features, controls
and displays; exterior; driving assistance; interior; powertrain; seats; driving experience; and climate)
designed to provide manufacturers with information to facilitate the identification of problems and drive
product improvement. The study was fielded from February through July 2021