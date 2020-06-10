Lexus Prepares For The Apocalypse With The Rough And Ready J201 Concept

Yes, it’s true. A supercharged 550-horsepower, lifted, fully-equipped LX-based concept vehicle is tastefully strewn upon your screen. Named the Lexus J201 Concept, it is the plus-alpha iteration of the renowned four-wheel drive Lexus flagship. And elevated by the utmost level of omotenashi – culturally-attuned, anticipatory, Japanese hospitality – J201 is a bona fide instrument meticulously crafted to enable and embrace the most salient of retreats imaginable.



Exploration has just been enhanced. ENTHUSIAST ROOTS The inspiration for the J201 idea is multifaceted. The global cohort of off-roading enthusiasts who adore their Lexus sport-utility vehicles is growing. Just as they influence others through their compelling social media and weekend gatherings, these enthusiasts – our guests – and their passion for exploration and adventure have influenced us.



Through such a lens of extraordinary passion and loyalty came the idea of J201. Its name is somewhat “insider-ish” and was chosen for that very reason. It is taken directly from the LX 570’s internal Lexus chassis and platform code, URJ201, which, to off-roaders around the world translates to “The Business”. In every vehicle Lexus crafts, we seek to venture beyond guests’ expectations. Adhering to this principle, we aim to eliminate complacency in the betterment of our mobility tools – a far-reaching practice we call Always On, for every moment we exist, so too do ever-better versions of our wares. In this way, even this modified version of a Lexus maintains the brand’s human-focused ethos.



Ceaseless creativity and enhancement – extending from our Lexus brand foundations of omotenashi, and craftsmanship – touch all facets of our identity, including those of the conceptual kind. HELLO, EXPERIENTIAL ADVENTURER Born from a philosophy of cross-functional omotenashi, and assembled by overlanding experts, Expedition Overland, the J201 Concept anticipates the tasteful requirements and needs of the Experiential Adventurer.



Experiential Adventurers value their Lexus Flagship’s easily-accessible capability and take pride in its functional looks. They are acutely cognizant of style, expression, and reflection, yet they are drawn to understated optics. And within their social spheres, they are the consummate influencers.

When they are able, Experiential Adventurers pursue respite outdoors, well away from their daily cocoons. When these respites naturally evolve into retreats, J201 is the instrument they trust to utilize in their forging of everlasting memories.



NOT YOUR AVERAGE KIT OR CABOODLE J201’s thoughtfully curated collection of enhancements leverages Lexus’ foundational pillars – Brave Design, Imaginative Technology, Exhilarating Performance, and Omotenashi – to express a focused, yet functional, progressive means of mobility – pavement or not. REBELLE RALLY – THE MOST FITTING DEBUT Battling intense competition and grueling terrain are all in a rally day’s work for defending Rebelle Rally champions, Rachelle Croft and Taylor Pawley of The X Elles. For 2020, the two Lexus drivers will field J201 during the 10-day women’s event spanning over 2000 kilometers of challenging topography and climates throughout California and Nevada.



With nothing but maps, compasses, and roadbooks, Rachelle and Taylor will put J201 through the ultimate field test. How’s that for a debut?



