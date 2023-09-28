Lexus Prices New TX Three Row SUV $10,000 Higher Than Toyota Grand Highlander Equivalent - Is It Worth That Kind Of Premium?

Unveiled last June, the configurator for the first-ever Lexus TX has officially opened. Those eyeing the three-row SUV can now place their order, with prices starting at $53,700 or over $10,000 more expensive than its platform sibling, the Toyota Grand Highlander.

That sticker price goes for the base Lexus TX 350 in front-wheel-drive (FWD) guise; add $1,600 for the all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant. There isn't much option for the base trim, limited to the $500 Cloudburst Gray paint color and the $250 cold area package that adds a heated steering wheel and windshield de-icer.