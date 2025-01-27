Lexus Pulls Flagship LS From UK Market After 35 Years

The Lexus LS, the first car launched by the Japanese brand here 35 years ago, has been dropped from the UK line-up.

The decision follows a sustained period of poor sales of the hybrid V6-powered saloon, with 39 sold since the turn of the decade – including just three last year. This means the ES is the only Lexus saloon still offered in the UK as new.

Homologation and legislation issues are other reasons the LS has been dropped, Lexus confirmed to Autocar. A spokesperson added that the popularity of the new LM luxury MPV – which is in the same segment as the LS – also contributed to the decision. The saloon continues to be sold in other European markets and can still be bought from stock in the UK.