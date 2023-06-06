Lexus Puts The BMW X7 On Notice With New TX Teaser

Lexus has dropped another teaser image of its upcoming TX model, a U.S.-built SUV aiming to compete with three-row German heavyweights. This time, we get a better look at the front end of the TX that boasts a new interpretation of the spindle grille.
 
Previously, Lexus has given us a glimpse of the interior, showcasing a three-row seating arrangement in what appears to be a 2+2+2 layout, as well as the distinctive Lexus-style door panel cards and a portion of the dashboard. The company also confirmed that the official reveal will take place on June 8.


