Following the release of new photos with the RZ 450e electric crossover, Lexus has dropped two additional images of another upcoming electric model, which for now is known as the Electrified SUV.



Both prototypes were previewed in December 2021 along with an array of upcoming EVs from Lexus and parent company Toyota. Little is known about the Lexus Electrified SUV other than it appears to be larger than the RZ and it shares design cues with the latter.











Read Article