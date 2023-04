Lexus has officially unveiled the new, second-generation LM luxury MPV – which will go on sale in Europe and the UK for the first time – at the Shanghai motor show.

The Lexus LM (luxury mover), which is designed to provide a comfortable and luxurious experience for executives who don't want a chauffeur-driven SUV or saloon, comes with a choice of four or seven seats and will be available in European markets from August.