Lexus Retires All Performance Models In The UK Leaving Hybrids To Carry On

Lexus has removed the LC and RC sports cars from sale in the UK, which means it now sells only hybrids and EVs, and no longer offers a V8.

The two-door GTs were approaching the end of their expected life cycles anyway, at seven and 10 years old respectively, but a spokesperson for the brand cited "legislative and homologation issues" as the reason for their withdrawal.

It is not clear, though, whether the decision was made in light of GSR2 safety regulations, the EU's new cybersecurity directive or fleet emission quotas.