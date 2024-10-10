Lexus Reveals First Ever LX 700h Hybrid SUV - Does The World Need Another Massive SUV?

Earlier this year, trademark filings indicated that a new Lexus LX 700h model may be on the way, and here it is. It's the first-ever Lexus LX with an electrified powertrain, which consists of a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with the first parallel hybrid system that features an alternator and a starter, which allows the vehicle to be started and driven even if there is a failure of the hybrid system. This is connected to a full-time four-wheel drive system with a 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a low-range transfer case. The automaker has not revealed how much power will be on offer, but the Toyota Tundra iForce Max produces 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque with a similar 3.4-liter configuration. With this, every Lexus in the range will be electrified.



Read Article