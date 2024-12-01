Lexus Reveals High Performance LBX Morizo RR Concept SUV

Lexus has revealed a high performance concept version of its LBX SUV. Called the LBX Morizo RR Concept, its moniker is in reference to Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda’s nickname, who personally oversaw and signed off the concept’s development leading up to the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon show.



In contrast to the production LBX’s hybrid-only engine range, the concept features an uprated version of the turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine as found in the GR Yaris. It produces a peak power figure of 300bhp (24bhp more than the revised Yaris) with 400Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the new eight-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission, which was also revealed alongside the new GR Yaris.





