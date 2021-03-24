Lexus Rolls Out The IS Wax Edition Concept And You Will NEVER Guess What Is In The Glovebox

It seems Lexus is on a roll with these special-edition IS sedans, as less than two months after unveiling their Gamers’ IS concept, they’ve released their newest creation in collaboration with DJ and producer MC Madlib, artist and producer KAYTRANADA, and Los Angeles fabrication shop SCPS. Called the IS Wax Edition, it’s supposed to be a car perfect for vinyl enthusiasts.

In contrast to the Gamers’ IS—which was outfitted with a massive screen, lasers, and a fog machine—the Wax Edition is a little more tame, but that’s not to say that it doesn’t display a similar level of attention to detail.