Lexus Rumored To Be Building A New Coupe Replacing LC And RC Models

Lexus has been producing the current RC model for nearly a decade now, having been launched in October of 2014. In comparison to its competitors, it feels decidedly outdated. In fact, it seemed antiquated even five years ago. On the other hand, even though it too has been around for a while, since 2017 to be specific, the current Lexus LC outshines the RC in terms of modernity, luxury, and overall appeal, with many regarding it as one of the most stunning cars on the market. However, Lexus is rumored to be developing a successor. Yet, this forthcoming model might not be the replacement one would expect.



