Lexus Rumored To Refresh Both The LC And IS Models

love the Lexus LC 500, but every time I drive one, I always mentally and emotionally assume it will be the last time—amid paltry sales, electrification mandates, and the fact that no one seems to have any money nowadays, a $100,000, naturally aspirated V8 grand tourer from the world’s most rational automaker shouldn’t really exist. If a new report is to be believed, LC fans may not need to worry because not only is the car apparently sticking around, but it’s said to be getting updated pretty soon. Brought to our attention by Kirk Kreifels on YouTube, Japanese car outlet Mag-X is reporting that the Lexus LC will receive a refresh next year, with production starting in April 2026.



