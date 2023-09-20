Lexus Says It Is Ramping Up Electrification And Is Preparing To Catch Tesla

Lexus' new global brand boss, Takashi Watanabe, says a big transformation is on the way from 2026 as the automaker leaps into its next-generation electric vehicles. The road forward will be teased next month as Lexus previews the first concept for those EVs at the Japan Mobility Show.

Another challenge is setting Lexus apart in the age of commoditized EVs.

“We need to be more unique — we need to define that,” Watanabe said. “If we rely only on product alone, we probably can’t get as far as we need to go. We need to offer more. After the customer has bought the product, what other kind of experiences are possible?”

Diversifying the brand lineup to appeal to regional needs is one way to accomplish that, Watanabe said.