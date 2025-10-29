Lexus Shows Off LS Coupe Concept Targeting Range Rover

Primed to take over as the flagship model within the Lexus range is a brand-new SUV to rival cars such as the Audi Q8, Porsche Cayenne and Range Rover Sport. The Lexus LS Coupe Concept is still just a show car at this stage, but the production version will take over from the LS saloon as the pinnacle in the range, moving Lexus – like customers in this area of the market – away from traditional four-door saloons. The unashamed pivot towards a higher-volume segment – high-end SUVs – will mean the future production model sits above the existing RX in the Lexus range. It will also take a considerably more road-focused approach than the GX off-roader available in overseas markets.



