Lexus Shuts Off 3G Features Found In Vehicles As Late As 2018 Making Them Targets For Theft

A large number of 2010-2018 Lexus vehicles have lost all convenience and safety features tied to the Lexus Enform service now that 3G is being phased out in the U.S. by major mobile networks. This is bad news for owners of certain — and relatively new — Lexus models that relied on the old wireless standard for features such as remote lock/unlock, remote start, and stolen vehicle tracking. The Lexus support site says that there are no plans to retrofit modern cellular radios that operate on newer mobile networks (such as LTE or 5G) in the affected models. The only component not being affected is the navigation system, but almost the entire gamut of Lexus Enform services equipped on certain Lexus models was tied to 3G, which major telecomm companies began sunsetting earlier this year.



