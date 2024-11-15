Lexus Slashes Electric 2025 RZ Prices By $10,000 Seeking Better Price Point

Agent009 submitted on 11/15/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:06:04 PM

Views : 440 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The all-electric luxury electric SUV is getting significantly cheaper. Lexus launched a new entry-level 2025 RZ trim with starting prices over $10,000 less than last year’s model. And you get just as much driving range.
2025 Lexus RZ electric SUV prices and driving range
 
Lexus launched its first dedicated EV last year, the RZ electric SUV. Starting at $55,175, the 2024 Lexus RZ 300e has a range of up to 266 miles.

The 2024 RZ 450e AWD, equipped with its dual-moto DIRECT4 system, has a range of up to 196 miles. Prices start at just under $60,000. Both models are offered in Premium or Luxury packages.


Read Article


Lexus Slashes Electric 2025 RZ Prices By $10,000 Seeking Better Price Point

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)