Lexus has slashed thousands of pounds from the prices of most of its line-up.

The Japanese brand, which serves as Toyota's luxury arm, has most notably cut the price of its entry-level electric model, the UX 300e, by up to £7100. The range now starts at £40,795.

Its EV stablemate the RZ 450e has been cut to £57,895 for the standard car, £2100 less than what it was in April.