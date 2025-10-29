Lexus Sports Concept Takes Center Stage Next To Gazoo Racing Sub-Brand

The Lexus Sports Concept made a low-key debut at this year’s Monterey Car Week, but the Japan Mobility Show has shed new light on the exciting new two-seater. 
 
This ultra-high performance electric sports car will be put into production alongside a V8-powered GT from Toyota’s Gazoo Racing sub-brand, creating a twin-pronged sports car offering from the Japanese giant. 
 
After its slightly secretive debut this year in the US, speculation mounted that this was a production version of the V8-powered GR model teased previously at by running in disguise up the hill at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, only fitted with a Lexus body and badge. But we now know the two will be distinct, and offer very different driving experiences. 


