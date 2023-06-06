Lexus Still Banking On Hybrids With ICE Bans Looming

Lexus's hybrid cars are still "relevant", despite the looming ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars, Lexus Europe boss Dimitris Tripospitis has told Autocar.

The UK government will ban sales of new cars without a "significant zero-emissions capability" from 2030, although it's yet to define what this means for manufacturers.

In the meantime, it will introduce a sales mandate for zero-emissions vehicles, requiring 22% of a maker’s deliveries to be ZEVs from next year and ramping up thereafter.