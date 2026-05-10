Lexus Takes The RX To The Nurburgring To Make It Handle Like A Proper German Car

Agent009 submitted on 10/5/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:41:55 AM

Views : 608 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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For model year 2027, the latest RX update is not about another screen or a new engine. Over in Japan, the mid-sized crossover has received steering and suspension updates that Lexus has purportedly tested at the Nurburgring rather than a Japanese circuit.
  
Lexus claims the goal was to make the front-biased model's reactions more linear and natural while keeping the kind of ride comfort and body control buyers expect from an RX. In other words, the Japanese automaker was trying to make the thing communicate better without compromising the damping characteristics.


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Lexus Takes The RX To The Nurburgring To Make It Handle Like A Proper German Car

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