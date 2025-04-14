Lexus Targets Kia With New 3 Row TZ Electric SUV

Lexus isn’t exactly known for rushing into things, but when it moves, it tends to do so with quiet confidence. Now, it looks like the Lexus family is set to expand once again with the addition of a new all-electric three-row SUV. We’re getting an early sense of what it might look like, and it’s shaping up to be an interesting electric counterpart to the brand’s existing offerings. The new model, likely to be called the TZ, will share its underpinnings with a Toyota-branded sibling known as the bZ5X. It’s expected to fill the role of a three-row alternative to the gas-powered Lexus TX, stepping into a space that’s growing fast in the EV market, where size, range, and badge cachet all matter.



Read Article