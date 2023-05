Lexus will reveal its next model, the LBX, on 5 June.

The ‘X’ in the name suggests that it will be an crossover, in keeping with the UX, RX and NX. Teaser images showing the LBX’s high roofline also appear to confirm this.

The LBX is unlikely to be offered with solely electric power, given that Lexus’s EVs are to be designated with a ‘Z’, beginning with the RZ.