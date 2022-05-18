Lexus Teases Next Generation RX Ahead Of June Debut

Lexus has confirmed the world premiere of the new generation RX for June 1, while publishing the first teaser photo of the luxury SUV that it says has “undergone a complete renewal”.

The teaser gives us a good idea of the front end design which incorporates Lexus’ latest design language. The new and more sculpted nose is similar to the smaller NX, but the spindle grille is not covered, featuring a modern pattern. Furthermore, the LED headlights are sharper than before, and the bumper intakes have grown for a sportier look.