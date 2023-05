The TX is reportedly Lexus’ more premium take on the Toyota Grand Highlander. The three-row seating layout allegedly provides customers an offering that’s larger than the now-defunct RX L three-row but a bit smaller than the GX and LX SUVs.

Trademark filings suggest Lexus plans to offer at least three powertrains for the TX. The brand filed paperwork for the monikers TX350, TX500h, and TX550h+.