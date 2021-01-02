Lexus Teases Vision Of A Sleeker New Direction Featuring EVs

Lexus provided the first glimpse of its new electric concept at the beginning of December and now Toyota’s luxury division is back with a second sneak peek. While the original teaser depicted the vehicle’s front fascia, the fresh shadowy photo appears to be showing the rear end. In an attempt to unlock more design details, we’ve dialed up the brightness of the image.

Aside from the illuminated “Lexus” lettering on the tailgate, we’re also seeing a neatly integrated spoiler lip and slim LED taillights arranged horizontally. It remains to be seen whether this concept is the next car in line to get a light bar at the rear – a design feature that has become widespread in recent years. The muscular rear bumper has some impressively wide hips and we’re intrigued by the low horizontal bar that vaguely looks like a wide air intake.