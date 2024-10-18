Lexus Throws $21,000 On The Hood Of 2024 Electric RZ SUV With $299 A Month Lease

Lexus is giving you a massive new incentive to try out its all-electric luxury SUV. Through a new deal this month, Lexus is offering up to nearly $22,000 in lease cash on 2024 RZ models.

The Lexus RZ 450e, the luxury brand’s first electric vehicle, went on sale in 2022. Lexus launched a new RZ 300e model with more range and a lower starting price this year.



Starting at $55,175, the 2024 Lexus RZ 300e Premium offers up to an estimated 266 miles range. The RZ 450e, equipped with its dual-motor (AWD) DIRECT4 system, gets up to 196 miles range.