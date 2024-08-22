Lexus To Begin Producing New EV Using Tesla Like Gigacasting Process

Tesla’s use of gigacastings may still attract criticism from car enthusiasts, but the world’s most prominent automakers are already adopting the technology. As per a recent report, Japanese automaker Toyota is poised to install a gigacasting machine at a vehicle production center in Aichi prefecture, Japan, as soon as this year.

Toyota’s use of gigacasting technology is reportedly part of the Japanese automaker’s efforts to lower its electric vehicle production costs. Toyota’s gigacasting machine is among the largest in Japan, as it would be capable of 9,000 tonnes of clamping pressure, as noted in a Nikkei Asia report. Typical giga presses such as those used for the Tesla Model Y’s rear underbody are capable of 6,000 tonnes of force.

The use of gigacastings was popularized by Tesla with the Model Y. Gigacasting involves the use of high pressure molds to form molten aluminum into large components that could replace dozens of parts. By molding several components into a single piece, carmakers are expected to see reductions in vehicle mass and improve vehicle efficiency. Production costs are also optimized.