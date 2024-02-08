Lexus To Benchmark LFA Replacement Against Italian Supercars

30 years in the making, Lexus and Toyota are nearing completion of the Shimoyama Technical Center, a massive facility where Lexus and Gazoo Racing will develop new cars together. Automotive News was given exclusive access to the facility, and while the majority of the time was spent discussing how the new Lexus global headquarters will help it make great strides in the electric age, there was also plenty of excitement about the fact that everyone who is involved in every aspect of every Lexus from start to completion will now work under the same roof for the first time.

This development sets Lexus up as a fully independent entity, unlike rivals Acura and Infiniti, whose vehicles and operations are still deeply connected to those of Honda and Nissan, respectively. At this point, we'd like to point out that the facility has Japan's own version of the Nürburgring on-site, and this matters becasue of what was found in the garage area:



