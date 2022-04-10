Lexus To Bring Steer By Wire Technology To Select Models A Decade After Market Debut

Steer-by-wire is a new technology that Lexus has developed. It’s officially known as One Motion Grip and replaces the traditional mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the steering rack with an electrical one. Its goal is to increase the connection between the driver and the vehicle. Let’s delve into details and see how that’s possible.



he input from the driver is sensed by a Steering Torque Actuator at the end of the steering column. The movement info is then relayed to a Steering Control Actuator, which translates into mechanical movement within the steering rack. The tires also gather data regarding the road surface, which is sent to the control actuator to modify its reactions further.





