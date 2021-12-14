Lexus To Build An Electric Successor To The LFA Supercar

On a relatively slow news day for the Japanese carmaker where it announced the small matter of 30 battery electric cars by 2030, the biggest surprise came when boss Toyoda outlined his plans for Lexus.

Specifically, outlining Lexus’s ideal of pursuing what he calls the brand’s “driving signature”... with a load of batteries stuffed underneath. “Lexus will develop a next generation battery EV sports car that inherits the driving taste, or the secret sauce, of the performance cultivated via the development of the LFA,” Toyoda said.