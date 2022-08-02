Lexus To Crack Open The EV Market With 3 New Electric Models

Up until the end of 2021, we barely heard a peep out of Toyota/Lexus when it came to electric cars. And then, bang! The Japanese carmakers teased no less than 16 EV concepts, including the upcoming 2022 Lexus RZ 450e (based on the same platform as the Toyota bZ4X). The RZ will be the first all-electric Lexus sold in the US, but we are far more excited for what will come after it.

During that teaser reveal, Lexus showed off what looked like an all-electric LFA successor. That car was only shown from the front, but now Lexus has posted more angles on its Japanese Facebook account. Along with the new pictures, the car gets an official concept name - Lexus Electrified Sport - and a new description: "A model that symbolizes the future of Lexus, focused on challenging proposition."