Lexus will introduce a radical electric flagship in 2026 that pioneers a bold new approach to design, construction and powertrain technology.

To be previewed by a concept at this month’s Tokyo motor show – and imagined here by Autocar – the ‘next-generation’ model promises to represent an all-out revolution in the way the Japanese marque engineers its cars.

It will be the first of a new family of electric cars conceived to do battle with new-age EVs from BMW, Mercedes and Audi.